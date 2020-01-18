Still sticking to that New Year’s resolution diet? Here are 2 healthy recipes

Chef Heather Carr shared a Keto recipe and a Whole30 creation.

It’s Jan. 17, and if you’re still sticking to your New Year’s resolution to eat better, chances are you’re on one of two trendy diets: Keto or Whole30.

The Keto diet involves limiting carbs, and instead focusing on fatty foods like avocados, fatty meats and cheese. Whole30, meanwhile, is a 30 day diet that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, quality meats, fish, nuts/seeds and healthy fats.

Cher Heather Carr joined us on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. to give a cooking demonstration of one Keto-friendly recipe, and one for those on Whole30. Scroll down for her two recipes, and watch the video above to see Carr work her magic!

Keto herb-crusted beef tri-tip

Accompanied Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Garlic Roasted Radishes and Grilled Avocados

Serves 4 portions

Beef tri-tip

24 oz Beef Tri-Tip, whole muscle

1 tsp Oregano, dried

1 tsp Parsley, dried

1 tsp Thyme, dried

½ tsp Basil

¼ tsp Granulated Garlic, dried

4 oz Beef Tallow

Crispy brussel sprouts and garlic-crusted radish

12 oz Brussel Sprouts, trimmed and halved

10 oz Red Radish, trimmed and quartered

1 tsp Garlic, Minced

3 oz Avocado Oil

To Taste Salt and Ground Black Pepper

Grilled avocado

2 ea Avocado, halved and pitted

To Taste Salt and Ground Black Pepper

Method of Preparation

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, combine all ingredients for herb crust and coat tri-tip until all surfaces have been covered. On a baking sheet, place the tri-tip and cook in preheated oven for 10 minutes or until surface of tri-tip has browned. Lower oven temperature to 250 degrees and finish cooking until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees for medium-rare. Remove and let tri-tip rest for a quarter of the cooking time to allow for the meat to relax and moisture redistribute. Slice into 2-3 oz pieces, being careful to always cut again the grain. Chef’s Note: Tri-tip is a unique cut of beef that requires you to rotate while carving to ensure you are going against the grain with each cut.

Return oven temperature to 400 degrees F. In a bowl, toss brussels sprouts, radish, minced garlic, avocado oil and salt and pepper. Spread onto a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 10 minutes and rotate pan 180 degrees and gently mix vegetables and return to oven for additional 15-20 minutes or until brussels sprouts are crispy and radishes are potato-like golden brown.

On a high heat grill, placed halved and pitted avocados. After 2-3 minutes depending on the grill’s heat, rotate 45 degrees to get beautiful and even grill marks. Serve grilled avocados by carefully slicing sections vertically and removing flesh by using a spoon to scoop out. Garnish sliced beef with avocado slices and salt and pepper for seasoning.

Whole 30 Crispy Berbere Barramundi

Accompanied by Grilled Jumbo Asparagus, Blackberry Demi, Pea Sprout Salad

Serves 4 portions

Crispy Berbere Barrmundi

24 oz Barramundi, skin-on when possible in 6 oz potions

2 tsp Berbere Spice, ground

2 oz Beef Tallow

Grilled Jumbo Asparagus

2 bunches Asparagus, jumbo with bottoms trimmed

1 oz Avocado Oil

To Taste Salt and Ground Black Pepper

Blackberry Demi

6 oz Blackberries, fresh when possible

3 oz Beef Tallow

3 oz Carrots, peeled and dice

2 oz White Onion, diced

2 oz Red Beet, peeled and diced

2 oz Broccoli, small florets

2 oz Shiitake Mushrooms, quartered

1 oz Garlic, minced

1 oz Tomato Paste

32 oz Water

¼ tsp Pectin

1 g Xanthan Gum, optional for viscous sauce

Pea Shoot Salad

1.5 oz Pea Sprouts

½ ea Lemon, zested and juiced

¼ tsp Avocado Oil

To Taste Salt and Ground Black Pepper

Method of Preparation

In a hot sauté pan with tallow, place seasoned barramundi skin side down. Sear skin until completely crispy – approx.. 4 minutes. Turn over each piece and cook until internal temperature reach 135 degrees F. Set fish aside to rest.

On a high heat grill, add asparagus that has been tossed in avocado oil with salt and pepper. Turn asparagus over and continue grilling until both sides are fully marked. Remove from heat, asparagus will continue to cook and become tender while resting.

In a sauce pan over high heat, melt beef tallow and saute onions and garlic until translucent. Begin adding remaining vegetables and blackberries and sauté to remove excess liquid – approx. 10 minutes. Add tomato paste and water to the sauce pan and bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Reduce the liquid by half and then remove from heat. In a blender, puree sauce until smooth and return to sauce pan. When liquid has come back to a simmer, whisk in xanthan gum and pectin. Remove from heat and allow to cool while stirring frequently to avoid clumps in sauce.

In a small bowl, toss pea sprouts with lemon zest, juice, avocado oil, and salt and pepper. Serve on top of crispy barramundi as a garnish.