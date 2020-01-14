Report: Cheesecake Factory releases seven ice cream flavors

If you're a fan of the Cheesecake Factory restaurant, we have some good news for you; according to People.com, the company is releasing cheesecake flavored ice cream.
People reports the company partnered with Wells Enterprises, Inc., a Le Mars, Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer, to release the frozen pints.
The list of flavors is said to include:
- Birthday Cake
- Chocolate
- Cookies & Cream
- Key Lime
- Original
- Salted Caramel
- Strawberry
This isn't the first time Cheesecake has gifted us with sweet treats we can get outside of the restaurant.
"Cheesecake Factory At Home" is available at select retailers, and according to their website, you can find entire cheesecakes frozen in the box, mini cupcake trios, cheesecake mix, brown bread, coffee creamer and pudding.
Yeah, our mouths are watering too.