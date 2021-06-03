Salvation Army provides recipe for classic 'Lassie' donuts

To celebrate the 83rd Annual National Donut Day, the Salvation army has shared their donut recipe, and will distribute donuts to organizations across the area.

HAMPTON, Va. — Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day and donut shops across Virginia are giving away donuts or offering special deals to celebrate.

However, it's not just the stores taking part in the holiday, but Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area as well! On Friday, they will be distributing 800 donuts to local organizations across Hampton Roads, and they have released their recipe for the class Lassie donuts!

Salvation Army has a connection to National Donut Day due to the holiday's roots in doing good, and they're keeping up with tradition this year!

According to a news release from Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area, the sweet tradition dates back to World War I when around 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide emotion support to the troops.

These volunteers, also known as Donut Lassies, brought donuts with them henceforth starting what would become a national holiday.

Salvation Army said the original donuts were fried in small pans on the front lines, and the Lassies were the ones who popularized them in the U.S. when the troops returned home.

The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the first National Donut Day in 1938 in order to help those in need during the Great Depression, as well as commemorate the Lassie's work.

"Whether glazed or cake, and whatever the toppings, donuts represent our long history of providing hope and comfort - from our volunteers in the trenches of war to our continued service on the front lines of need," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army.

Not only will the Salvation Army be giving away 800 donuts, but they also released the recipe for the Salvation Army's Lassie Donuts! It makes 4 dozen donuts, and seems simply enough!

Here's what you will need:

5 cups flour

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

1 3/4 cup milk

5 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 tablespoon salt

1 tub lard (because it is no longer 1917, we recommend using healthier options like vegetable or coconut oil)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients (except for oil) to make dough. Thoroughly knead dough, roll smooth, and cut into rings that are less than 1/4 inch thick. (When finding items to cut out donut circles, be creative! Salvation Army Donut Lassies used whatever they could find, from baking powder cans to coffee percolator tubes). Drop the rings into the oil, making sure the oil is hot enough to brown the donuts gradually. Turn the donuts slowly, several times. When browned, remove donuts and allow excess oil to drip off. Dust with powdered sugar. Let cool and enjoy!

Additionally, on Friday the Salvation Army will be giving away donuts to local organizations from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.