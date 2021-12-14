Smartmouth to brew special beer benefiting YWCA of South Hampton Roads

The brewery is joining other brewers in solidarity with those who survived gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault, and harassment within the beer industry.

To promote social change, Smartmouth Brewing Company is teaming up with several breweries internationally to brew Brave Noise Pale Ale.

“Brave Noise is a global collaborative effort to provide inclusive and safe environments for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ throughout the beer industry," said a website for the collaboration.

"By brewing this beer, your brewery is standing in solidarity with those who shared their stories about mistreatment and who are survivors of gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault, and harassment within the industry."

Smartmouth will be donating 25% of their proceeds of this brew to the YWCA of South Hampton Roads to aid their efforts in eliminating racism and empowering women, according to a release.

“Being a part of this collaboration and movement gets to the heart of who we are at Smartmouth,” said co-founder and President of Smartmouth Brewing Porter Hardy.

“Since the beginning, we’ve tried to make this a place of inclusion for our customers and staff."

The Smartmouth Brewing locations will also post their Code of Conduct in their tasting rooms for all employees and customers to see and follow.

"We have several women in management roles, actually they outnumber the men, and constantly strive to be a place that listens to and respects all individuals," Hardy said.