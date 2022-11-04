Smartmouth Brewing rings in holidays with special edition beers

The craft brewery has brews for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as a beer in honor of Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based Smartmouth Brewing Company is ringing in the holiday season with some special edition beers released Friday.

The craft brewery has brews for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as a beer in honor of Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk.

The "Turkey Dance" brew is described as a cranberry orange vanilla gose. The brewery said it threw in some vanilla and real pie crust "to sweeten the fruity punch of tart cranberries & juicy orange."

"Forget the turkey, sides & desserts are the REAL stars of the show," the brewery wrote. "Put on your Thanksgiving Pants and save room for this festive gose."

The "Lotta Sap" brew is a spruce tip IPA, which sounds a lot like the taste of a Christmas tree.

Smartmouth said it added "a boatload of fresh-cut spruce tips" and hops of lemondrop, centennial and cascade. The end result is a citrusy and floral aroma with notes of pine and grapefruit flavors.

"Take cover when you crack the tab, because this can is bursting with juicy spruce flavor," Smartmouth wrote.

The last brew is called "Futurist," a light beer in collaboration with the Mighty Dream Forum.

It's described as a gluten-reduced light sipper that goes down easy, "so you can focus on networking and honest conversations about the mighty dream of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the future of our community."