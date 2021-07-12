Smithfield Foods will stop slaughtering pigs in Smithfield

The company will spend $5 million to reconfigure the facility to produce packaged meat like bacon. That means hourly and salaried workers will be given other jobs.

Smithfield Foods will no longer slaughter animals in the Virginia town where it was founded.

Chief Administrative Officer Keira Lombardo told The Virginian-Pilot on Monday that the decision comes after a months-long internal review.

Company leaders determined that production would be shifted to other U.S. facilities.

Smithfield’s meat processing facility employs around 1,900 people.