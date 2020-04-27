Smithfield to host drive-thru farmer's market

SMITHFIELD, Va. — The Smithfield Farmer's Market must go on - but to keep in line with social distancing guidelines, the market is going drive-thru.
People can still get handmade cloth masks, baked goods, soaps, gardening supplies and food from all kinds of farms and small businesses. They just have to order and pay online before May 1.
The market will distribute the pre-ordered goods between 9 and 11 a.m. on May 2.
Vendors are taking to Facebook to advertise wares and facilitate orders ahead of the market.
Smithfield and Isle of Wight Tourism said it would be publishing a Mother's Day shopping guide later this week.
