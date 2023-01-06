SNAP benefit activity in Hampton Roads, and possible impacts to Virginians from debt ceiling negotiations

Work requirement changes to the Federal program are one of the local impacts from the national policy discussions

NORFOLK, Va. — Proposed changes on Capitol Hill come with possible impacts to the way some Virginians may afford their monthly groceries.

Baked into the recent debt ceiling negotiations are changes to the availability and eligibility of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to SNAP eligibility guidelines for able-boded individuals who do not carry dependents, people between ages 18 and 49 must prove a minimum 80 hours of work per month, or a corresponding work program.

Veterans, homeless individuals and former foster youth would be added to the group of people excluded from proving the requirements, making it easier for them to potentially access SNAP benefits.

One of the biggest possible changes is that the age limit for work-reporting requirements would be extended from 49 to 54 years old. The extension is making headlines nationally.

“In that age group, they may be unemployed for various reasons, some of them have disabilities or aren’t able to work in their industry because at 52 they can’t do the same things they could do at 22," Leah Williams-Rumbley said, Director of Advocacy for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

She adds that the age change could present obstacles for adults between ages 50 and 54 if they're temporarily out of work.

“Eventually eligible, but right now, they might not be able to get SNAP benefits if they’re not working at least 20 hours a week," Williams-Rumbley said.

Participation data from the Department of Social Services reports there are more than 200,000 "total persons" authorized to participate in SNAP across the seven cities and surrounding counties.

Total persons data:

NORFOLK- 42,298

CHESAPEAKE- 22994

VIRGINIA BEACH- 35,003

PORTSMOUTH- 23,473

NEWPORT NEWS-36,241

HAMPTON- 24,104

SUFFOLK- 12,217

YORK/ POQUOSON – 4,115

JAMES CITY COUNTY- 4,823

WILLIAMSBURG- 1,259

GLOUCESTER COUNTY – 4,126

ISLE OF WIGHT- 3,855

According to Williams-Rumbley, roughly one third of those total recipients are part of the regular work force, while the other two-thirds are not expected to work. That's because they're individuals with a disability, children or elderly populations.

Roughly 1 of every 12 Virginians receive benefits from the SNAP program to help supplement their cost of groceries.

If the debt ceiling negotiations pass through the Senate, these changes would take about a year and a half until its fully phased in by the fall of 2024, and eventually phased out by 2030.

Analysis from the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities contends: