South African style chain 'Nando's' is coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What began as a humble restaurant in Johannesburg, South Africa, has since swept its way across the world with its tasty chicken and savory side dishes.

Now, Nando's PERi-PERi is set to open in the Virginia Beach Town Center on February 16, making it the first of the restaurant chain to come to Hampton Roads.

“We can’t wait to bring our mouth-watering chicken to Virginia Beach residents,” John Fisher, CEO of Nando’s PERi-PERi, wrote in a news release.

He continued: “PERi-PERi – or African Bird’s Eye Chilli – is the heart and soul of the Nando’s experience. We marinate our chicken in PERi-PERi for at least 24-hours, so the flavor goes right through to the bone. Then we grill it over an open flame and baste it with PERi-PERi sauce to the customer’s preferred spice level. That’s what makes our chicken so addictive.”

The restaurant will be able to seat 100 customers and will also have an expansive patio area, as well as takeout.

Its hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant is celebrating its opening with a fundraiser on February 18.

If you purchase a meal that day, proceeds will be donated to Princess Anne High School to help with student activities through their Student Leadership Workshop.

“Come and grab a meal at Nando’s, either dine-in or takeout, and help support our students’ extracurricular activities,” Todd Tarkenton, the principal of Princess Anne High School, wrote.