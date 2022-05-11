Cool off this summer with Starbucks' Chocolate Cream Cold Brew

SEATTLE — Starbucks is hoping to kickstart the summer feels with its latest drink.
Now available year-round, the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew features Starbucks Cold Brew that is topped with a light, sweet and silky chocolate cream cold foam, and is sweetened with vanilla syrup.
"When creating this beverage, we wanted to bring our customers a drink that would transport them back to their favorite summer memories with each sip," said Rosalyn Batingan, of the beverage development team for Starbucks, in a news release. "The classic combination of coffee and notes of chocolate, along with the malt flavor in the chocolate cream cold foam, are reminiscent of a chocolate malted milkshake or that last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day to recreate the sweet, creamy flavor of summers past."
Starbucks added cold brew coffee to its menu in 2015, which is made from a custom blend of Latin American and African beans. The coffee is handcrafted in small batches daily and slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours.
Other new and returning additions include:
- Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar
- Unicorn Cake Pop
- Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap
Click here to find the nearest Starbucks location.
