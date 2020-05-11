x
Starbucks offering free holiday collectible cups Friday

The coffee chain is giving customers a red collectible holiday cup when they order a handcrafted holiday beverage of any size.
INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks isn't waiting until after Thanksgiving to get in the holiday spirit. 

The coffee chain is celebrating the return of its holiday beverages Friday, Nov. 6 by giving customers a red collectible holiday cup when they order a handcrafted holiday beverage of any size.

The offer begins when stores open Friday at participating locations in the U.S., and quantities are limited, so get there early!

Customers can earn the free holiday cup with their beverage purchase in-store, drive-thru, curbside or through Starbucks Delivers with Uber Eats.

The offer is good for the following drinks (hot, iced or blended): 

  • Caramel Brulee Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Eggnog Latte
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
  • Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
  • Salted Caramel Mocha
  • Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

