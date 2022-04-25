Strawberry season kicks off in Virginia Beach

The city and Virginia Cooperative Extension shared tips about where people can get fresh strawberries, and how to make the most out of a picking excursion.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Happy strawberry season, Hampton Roads!

The southern half of Virginia Beach is known for its many strawberry farms. There are strawberries on the city seal, and before the pandemic threw a wrench in things, there was a Pungo Strawberry Festival every year.

That's been canceled for 2022, but the berries are still flourishing!

"Virginia Beach is the largest strawberry producer in the Commonwealth, with the value of 2021 crops estimated to be worth more than $1.5 million," the city said in a news release.

The city is sharing tips about where people can visit to get fresh strawberries, and how to make the most out of a pick-your-own berry excursion.

Roy Flanagan, an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent, is a local expert. He said if you want the freshest berries, choose ones that are bright red, and gently twist them off the stem to pick them.

He recommended storing them in shallow containers, and not over-packing those boxes, to keep the berries from bruising. He also said it's best to leave the stems on and the berries unwashed until you're ready to eat them.

Here are some places people can visit in Virginia Beach to get fresh, local strawberries:

Pick-your-own sites

Brookdale Farm: 2060 Vaughan Road

Cullipher Farm Market: 772 Princess Anne Road

Flanagan Farms: Princess Anne Road & Muddy Creek Road

Flip Flop Farmer: 3244 New Bridge Road

Henley Farm: 3213 Charity Neck Road

Henley’s at Pleasant Ridge: 2061 Pleasant Ridge Road

Salem Berry Farm: 1763 Salem Road

Vaughan Farms’ Produce: 1258 Princess Anne Road

Market stands

Bay Breeze Farms: 1136 Sandbridge Road

Cindy’s Produce: 2385 Harpers Road

VB Farmers Market: 3640 Dam Neck Road