Suffolk hopes to tempt you with tasty treats during Restaurant Week

Nine restaurants will offer meals, from the exotic to "just like mom used to make."

SUFFOLK, Va. — Whether you're a serious foodie, or just appreciate tasty treats, restaurants in Suffolk want you to visit them and sample some of their city's signature flavors - and they're hosting a special week just to tempt you.

The Fall 2020 Suffolk Restaurant Week will take place from November 7-14.

Nine different restaurants around the city will offer "chef-created delicacies and simple three-course, price-fixed menus" in three different price ranges - deluxe ($10 lunch/$20 dinner), premier ($15 lunch/$30 dinner), or ultimate ($20 lunch/$40 dinner).

No coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed. Each of the restaurants participating will offer a "Suffolk Restaurant Week" menu from which to choose a meal.

The restaurants participating are:

Decoys Seafood

Harper’s Table

High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar

Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse

The Plaid Turnip

Rajput Indian Cuisine

River Stone Chophouse

Sushi Aka

Vintage Tavern

Whether something more exotic like Jambalaya Pasta, Tikka Masala, or Salmon Carpaccio, or something more like locally-inspired home cooking, including Meatloaf, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Pecan Pie, there should be something that appeals most anyone's palate.