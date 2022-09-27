Suffolk Peanut Fest parade canceled, but other festivities will go on

Between Oct. 6-9, there will be carnival rides, live bands, a shrimp feast, a peanut cup race, a chalk art competition, fireworks and a demolition derby.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The parade that usually rings in the annual Suffolk Peanut Fest will be canceled for weather this year.

Tuesday, organizers shared the news -- with Hurricane Ian forecasted to bring rain up to Hampton Roads, the parade won't be able to march on. It won't be rescheduled, either.

People hoping to celebrate the city's main crop still have some options, though.

You can find more information about the entertainment lineup online. There are times you can listen to popular tribute bands, and performances from local school bands, choirs and orchestras.

If you want to go into the festival, it costs $10 a person, unless you come on Oct. 6's "Carload Night" when admission is free.