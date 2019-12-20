INDIANAPOLIS — Taco Bell is giving customers even more reasons to think outside the bun.

The fast food chain announced it will add 21 items to its $1 menu.

Taco Bell plans to kick off the new menu by reintroducing one of its most successful $1 items: the Double Stacked Tacos in three new flavors — Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch.

“It’s more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we've built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5 to ensure there is something for everyone," said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell. “Committing to the $1 is a priority for us and we’re excited to bring back the hugely popular Double Stacked Tacos.”

As for the remaining 18 items, Taco Bell hasn't said what those will be.

The Double Stacked Tacos will be available for a limited time starting Dec. 26.