Thanksgiving turkeys and meals given to Norfolk families in need

NORFOLK, Va. — The Salvation Army is partnering with the Port of Virginia and shipping company CMA CGM Group to feed people this weekend and on Thanksgiving.

They plan to give away 2,000 turkeys outside Military Circle Mall on Saturday, and then on Sunday, they'll pass out 1,500 meals at the Kroc Center in Norfolk.

CMA CGM says they and their subsidiaries are donating 10,000 turkeys and thousands of additional Thanksgiving meals to support charitable food distributions across the country and hope to feed more than 35,000 people across the country.

Turkey Distribution

Saturday, Nov. 21

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Officials will be targeting 10:00 a.m.)

Military Circle Mall - North Parking Lot

880 N. Military Hwy

Norfolk, VA 23502