New Norfolk restaurant 'The Ghent' hopes to become your neighborhood spot

With fire pits on the rooftop, self-pour taps, and a long diverse menu, The Ghent is giving Norfolk a new spot to hang out.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: This story is a part of 13News Now's "Friday Flavor" series.

A new Norfolk restaurant hopes to be your new neighborhood spot, so much so that it's bearing the neighborhood name. The Ghent is located on 21st Street, bringing a new vibe to the area.

"We're going to be kind of catering to everybody, and that's the goal," said owner Wayne Mayhugh. He said they want to ensure everyone feels like this is their spot. Mayhugh made a sacrifice when opening this business. He and his family moved to Norfolk from Wilmington, North Carolina, to open The Ghent.

When you walk in, you're greeted with self-pour taps of all kinds. This makes for a fun beer and cider experience. Televisions line the walls inside with multiple seats for the taking. Head upstairs and sit at a picnic table, the bar, or around one of the fire pits.

"It's kind of like an adult playground," Mayhugh smiled, looking around the rooftop. He said the goal of the seating is to make sure everyone feels like they are free to go wherever and not confined to one spot.

"If they want to eat downstairs and then come up to the rooftop, or they're on the rooftop, and it's way too hot, and they want to get some a/c, they can come downstairs," he added.

He said he hopes people come, sit, and truly enjoy.

"We're not looking to turn and burn tables. We want people to think about this as their neighborhood spot."

If the self-pour taps aren't your thing, that's okay! The menu is long and delicious. One thing on the menu that Mayhugh described as an "oddball" is the Shrimp Po Boy Pizza. It is odd, yes, to hear about shrimp on pizza, but it hits the spot!

They also serve wings. Their Korean BBQ wings are like a flavor explosion in your mouth. Their pork belly tacos with a street corn mix are also a good option if you are craving tacos.

Get their loaded fries if you are carbo-loading and need that comfort food. These are incredible. They are loaded with brisket, bacon, house-made beer cheese, and ranch - they are not healthy, but you will love every bite.

My personal favorite was the Blueberry Goat Cheese Burger.

"When I came up with it, I had my wife in mind because she loves goat cheese. And she loved it, so I was like, "Okay, it's going on the menu," said Mayhugh.

This is a bun with blueberry spread, two thin patties with goat cheese smashed in the middle, and arugula on top. It's simple but so delicious. If you are a fan of goat cheese, get it.

The menu is long, the drinks pour, and the vibes are fun at The Ghent. Mayhugh says he hopes to see business pick up, "The busier it gets, the more chaotic it is, the more fun it is. The more this place comes alive."