The Infatuation names Virginia Beach's Pleasure House Oysters in list of most unique dining experiences in US

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach oyster farm was recognized by The Infatuation, a prominent restaurant recommendation website from New York City, for providing a dining experience that people will remember for a long time.

The website named Pleasure House Oysters on its list of 21 unique dining experiences across the country, which highlighted the oyster farm's tasting tours along the Lynnhaven River.

The list, curated by writer Anne Cruz, looked at different places nationwide that offer more than just a great meal, but specifically "a full-blown dining experience."

For Pleasure House Oysters, Cruz said it's worth traveling to Virginia Beach for those who "routinely take down a dozen oysters by yourself," describing the experience as "definitely on the adventurous side."

She noted that those who embark on the tour will learn about how oysters are grown and how to handle tiny baby oyster shells.

"You’ll walk along the sand banks in the river in water shoes or waders — but you’ll be rewarded with lots of incredibly fresh oysters served on a makeshift bar on the side of the boat," Cruz wrote.