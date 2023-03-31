The Lab Bistro serves up big Miami flavors in Virginia Beach

"My wife and I want to bring Miami to the Hampton Roads area," owner Kris Ramil told 13News Now.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: This story is a part of our Friday Flavor series.

Tucked in an unsuspecting spot in Virginia Beach, The Lab Bistro serves major flavors.

"My wife and I want to bring Miami to the Hampton Roads area," owner Kris Ramil told 13News Now.

Ramil and his wife Wendi opened The Lab Bistro just to see what would come of it, "It was an experiment. That's why we named it The Lab," he said and then added there is another meaning behind the name, "Lactic acid bacteria...that's what the name also stands for since we are bread bakers and that's a by-product of bread making."

Though they started as a bakery, their menu is now long!

"The food is indicative of Miami. Heavy Cuban, but it's a culmination of Cuban, Puerto Rican, Columbian, Venezuelan, Argentinian, you name it. All the Hispanic countries of the Caribbean, Central, and South America that's what makes Miami, Miami. And that's what we bring here."

For Ramil, it's bigger than just the food, it's a tradition.

"I take it back to my roots," he said." I take it back to the 80s and 90's when people put care into their sandwiches and put care into their food in Miami. I bring my grandfather's legacy here. He came from Cuba in '69, I believe. My father, my grandfather, and my grandmother. That's where I get my heritage from."

Ramil said he wants to share his culture and Miami culture with Hampton Roads, "This area needed something truly inclusive of Hispanic culture."

He knows it has to be done the right way.

"Every morning, my baker, my son, makes all of our Cuban bread on a daily basis. All our pork, all our chicken, all our steaks are all prepared in-house. Miami food is a lot of Cuban food, a lot of sandwiches. We do the real Cuban sandwich 'cause we make everything from scratch."

If it's not made in-house, it's bought with intention.

"Almost every three months, I go to Miami. To pick up all the Cuban sodas, and Cuban chips," Ramil said. "And while down in Miami, I still go and try a lot of different restaurants to make sure we're staying current and to keep the flavor up."

For Ramil, he says the food is the best, but what it brings to the area is even better.

"Not just my grandfather's legacy but our legacy as someone current bringing this to the Hampton Roads area, something that has never really been seen here before," he said.

When asked if there was anything else our viewers should know, Ramil gave an exciting announcement.

"We do have plans to open a location in Norfolk. We are going to be partnering with Reaver Beach Brewing Company," he said.