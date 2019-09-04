VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend you can satisfy your cravings at the East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic.

The annual festival is at 24th Street Park along the Oceanfront boardwalk on Saturday, April 13 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are your passport to unlimited soup sampling. You can even help pick the best one.

This year, at least 15 restaurants are competing for the People's Choice Awards.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 the day of the event, plus service fees. The festival normally sells out in advance, however! Kids under 12 who aren't sampling get in for free.

Buy your tickets at TicketMaster.