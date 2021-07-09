Three Notch'd Brewing Co. to have grand opening of Virginia Beach brewpub

The company has a wide range of brews, including the "Ghost of the 43rd" American pale ale, "Brew Betties" lager and "Jack's Java" espresso stout.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 7, 2021.

The Charlottesville-based Three Notch'd Brewing Company will have the grand opening of its Virginia Beach brewpub this weekend.

The company has a wide range of brews, including the "Ghost of the 43rd" American pale ale, "Brew Betties" lager and "Jack's Java" espresso stout.

Back in February, the company announced plans to expand to Hampton Roads by opening a brewpub at Virginia Beach's Town Center, joining four other locations across Virginia.

According to a Facebook event, the brewpub will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The company's founding brewmaster Dave Warwick will be on-site Saturday to give tours of the brewery.