How coffee beans are roasted | Three Ships Coffee offering tours of new café roastery in Hilltop Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach-based roaster is known for using premium beans with bright and fruity flavors sourced from different countries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note : The video above is on file from December 2019.

If you're looking to do something other than shop on Black Friday, here's an option for anyone who lives in the 757 and enjoys coffee.

Three Ships Coffee is giving tours of its new café roastery in the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach in the morning.

The Virginia Beach-based coffee roaster is known for using beans with naturally bright and fruity flavors sourced from plantations in different countries, something it pays a premium for when compared to basic commodity beans.

The new Hilltop location is a 4,700 square foot space featuring the roasting facility, a café, a coffee lab for testing and training, and a temperature-controlled area for green coffee storage and packaging.

It recently opened on Jack Rabbit Road, joining the flagship location in the ViBe Creative District by Virginia Beach's Oceanfront.

The roastery tours will take Friday morning with different time slots available. Three Ships co-founder Brad Ewing will lead them. You'll be able to see how Three Ships roasts its coffee, as well as participate in a coffee cupping and tasting.

Tickets for the tours are $25 and will come with a free bag of the limited edition North Star Holiday Coffee, a blend of beans sourced from Honduras and Ethiopia, the roaster said.