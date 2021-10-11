Tim Hortons announces limited-edition 'Timbiebs Timbits'

The new "Timbiebs Timbits" flavors include chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim Hortons is teaming up with Justin Bieber to release a limited-edition line of food and merchandise in both the U.S. and Canada.

As part of this collaboration, Tim Hortons will release three new flavors of Timbits as part of the "Timbiebs Timbits" collection. The new flavors include chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

According to Tim Hortons, customers will be able to get their hands on the limited-edition selection starting Nov. 29.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," Bieber said in a provided statement. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."