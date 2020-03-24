Tuesday dubbed the Great American Takeout; order local

People are ordering food from local restaurants, and posting photos of their order with the hashtag "#thegreatamericantakeout" to bring awareness to the event.

NORFOLK, Va. — Restaurants around the country are coming together Tuesday for The Great American Takeout -- an event where people are encouraged to order takeout or delivery from local restaurants to help keep them afloat through coronavirus closures.

It goes like this: people are ordering food from local restaurants that could be affected by coronavirus business restrictions, and then they're posting photos of their order with the hashtag "#thegreatamericantakeout" to bring awareness to the event.

In Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam has been strengthening patron limitations on restaurants since March 17, and on March 23, announced that all brick-and-mortar stores that could not enforce a 10-patron limit would need to close.

North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper ordered all restaurants to stop serving dine-in customers on March 17.

The takeout event is aimed to help restaurant employees who depend on orders to keep their businesses open and tips to supplement their wages.

Some local restaurants have had to close, but many adapted their services to include takeout, pick-up or delivery options.