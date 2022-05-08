FRIDAY FLAVOR: Union Taco

This spot is bringing trendy vibes with a side of good food and margaritas to Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Union Taco is a great option if you're looking for a good date night spot or just good food. This restaurant opened in the middle of the pandemic in Norfolk.

"We knew that we really needed a downtown kind of vibe for what we wanted to build," said owner Kevin Dugan.

He said his current building on 25th Street is "perfect."

Dugan said he and his business partner had a vision for this restaurant. They wanted something trendy, yet welcoming. Simply walking inside, you can feel both.

The atmosphere is electric and homey.

"We want this place to look and feel warm," Dugan added.

If the atmosphere doesn't make you feel warm, the wall holding more than 100 tequilas should do it!

"We sell a lot of craft cocktails," Dugan smiled, looking at the wall. "People like the idea of fresh ingredients, and that's what goes into our drinks," he said.

The drinks aren't the only fresh menu items. The food at Union Taco is incredible.

"You can do anything with tacos," Dugan laughed.

You can order so many things off this menu, and each is packed with fantastic flavor. Let's talk tacos first.

The most popular one is the Carne Asada taco. However, there are many other options like Baja Fish, Bulgogi Beef, Seta Asada, Carne Asada, Chicken Tinga, Seared Ahi, Prito Hipon, Coliflor, and the Tako Taco!

If tacos aren't your thing, their menu is a long one! Our suggestion? Try the Coconut Curry Mahi!

If you can manage at the end of your meal, order dessert too. The churro sundae hits the spot!

"It's a little different than anything else in this area," Dugan said. "But, for Norfolk, being different in the form of tacos isn't bad. It's a new place, and we're doing new things," Dugan added.