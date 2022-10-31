VegFest is coming up. Here's how you can check out its music, arts, plant-based dishes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a Friday Flavor segment that first aired in May 2022.
Thousands of vegans and those who are interested in their lifestyle will be converging on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Nov. 5-6 for Hampton Roads VegFest.
The celebration brings together live music, arts, culture and of course, plant-based food.
"Hear from diverse speakers and cooking demos, shop eco-friendly products, enjoy relaxation station with wellness vendors, fitness games on the beach, healthy eating resources, campus connections and so much more!" its Facebook page says.
VegFest, a nonprofit, also supports animal rights organizations, environmental sustainability and both climate and racial justice movements.
The festival is free and family-friendly.
The festival will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, near the 24th Street Stage and along the boardwalk from 23rd through 25th streets.