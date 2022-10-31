VegFest is coming up. Here's how you can check out its music, arts, plant-based dishes.

The celebration will bring together live music, arts, culture and of course, plant-based food.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a Friday Flavor segment that first aired in May 2022.

Thousands of vegans and those who are interested in their lifestyle will be converging on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Nov. 5-6 for Hampton Roads VegFest.

The celebration brings together live music, arts, culture and of course, plant-based food.

"Hear from diverse speakers and cooking demos, shop eco-friendly products, enjoy relaxation station with wellness vendors, fitness games on the beach, healthy eating resources, campus connections and so much more!" its Facebook page says.

VegFest, a nonprofit, also supports animal rights organizations, environmental sustainability and both climate and racial justice movements.

The festival is free and family-friendly.