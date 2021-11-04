Norfolk's Vessel Craft Coffee to open coffee bar, roastery in West Ghent

The new space is good news for coffee connoisseurs in Hampton Roads, who have no shortage of local shops to check out.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired in May 2021.

Vessel Craft Coffee is moving to a West Ghent location in early 2022 and will feature a roastery and coffee bar, another addition to Hampton Roads' thriving coffee scene.

The Norfolk specialty coffee shop and roaster has a variety of different specialty coffee beans, including its 757 Blend, Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee and a variety of single-origin roasts.

It originally opened at Selden Market in October 2017 as an incubator storefront and launched a roasting business the following year. The shop graduated from Selden Market's incubator program in 2020 but stayed to mentor other businesses in the program.

The Chelsea location will serve as Vessel’s roasting and packaging center where customers can watch coffee production and will feature café seating, community tables and conversation pods.

The craft brew bar will offer espresso drinks, drip coffee, pour overs, cold brew and nitro cold brew on tap, hot and cold brew teas and seasonal coffee drinks.

Vessel is also in the process of getting an ABC license to sell wine and beer, and the team is designing a cafe menu.

“We believe that coffee is community,” Sarah Cowherd, the founder and owner of Vessel, said in a news release. “Our goal is to engage our customers in learning about coffee farming communities, seeing the coffee roasting process, participating in our coffee cupping practice, and enjoying great coffee.”

The new space is good news for coffee connoisseurs in Hampton Roads, who have no shortage of local shops to check out, anything from Canvas Coffee in Newport News to Three Ships Coffee in Virginia Beach to Cure Coffeehouse in Norfolk.