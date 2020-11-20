Virginia ABC makes beverage shipping available to Hampton Roads in pilot initiative

Online customers in the Richmond, Northern Virginia and the Hampton Roads area can now order their wines and spirits to be delivered directly to their homes.

RICHMOND, Va. — Residents in some parts of Virginia can look forward to a new and convenient way to enjoy their libations, while staying safe during the pandemic.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is offering the option to ship spirits, mixers and Virginia wines directly to their customers' homes. This was made available as part of a pilot initiative.

“Home shipping is a priority for Virginia ABC, not only as a way of meeting our customers’ needs and expectations for convenience and service but also to provide an additional contactless way to receive our products,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.

“During this pilot, we will gather insight into customer demand and operational capabilities. This experience will help us to continue to improve our processes and explore the potential for expanding the service to other areas of the state in 2021,” he wrote.

The online customers must be residents of the following delivery zones -- Richmond, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Henrico County, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Loudon, parts of Fauquier, Prince William, Southampton, and Isle of Wight -- in order to have their drinks shipped.

Virginia ABC said online shoppers who have a home address that falls within the shipping zones of these five store locations can participate:

Must live within a 15-mile radius:

Store #99 at 378 Elden Street in Herndon

Must live within a 25-mile radius:

Store #86 at 2610 Buford Road in Richmond

Store #136 at 32-F Catoctin Circle in Leesburg

Store #349 at 237 South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake

Store #377 at 3575 Bridge Road, Suite 29 in Suffolk

Each store can only process a limited amount of online orders per day. After that particular location reaches its daily limit, the option to "Ship to My Home" will no longer be available online.

There is a $10 minimum for home delivery orders and an order limit of 12 bottles.

Shoppers are still able to place curbside orders for pickup, as well as in-store purchases.

Certain items including high-demand bourbons, whiskies and other small-batch spirits are not yet available for home deliveries.

All orders will be shipped through UPS, and the person accepting the package at the time of delivery must be at least 21 years old. A valid ID will be required to sign.