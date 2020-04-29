Virginia avoids ban on catching fish used to make fish oil

Such a ban would have impacted a company called Omega Protein that employs more than 200 fishermen on the Chesapeake Bay's western shore.

RICHMOND, Va. — The state of Virginia will avoid a federal fishing moratorium on a species of fish that’s used to make fish-oil pills and other products.

Such a ban would have impacted a company called Omega Protein that employs more than 200 fishermen on the Chesapeake Bay's western shore.

The U.S. Commerce Department threatened to issue a moratorium after Omega Protein exceeded catch limits in the bay for a fish called Atlantic menhaden.