x
Virginia avoids ban on catching fish used to make fish oil

Such a ban would have impacted a company called Omega Protein that employs more than 200 fishermen on the Chesapeake Bay's western shore.
Credit: file photo
Menhaden fish

RICHMOND, Va. — The state of Virginia will avoid a federal fishing moratorium on a species of fish that’s used to make fish-oil pills and other products. 

Such a ban would have impacted a company called Omega Protein that employs more than 200 fishermen on the Chesapeake Bay's western shore. 

The U.S. Commerce Department threatened to issue a moratorium after Omega Protein exceeded catch limits in the bay for a fish called Atlantic menhaden. 

The moratorium was avoided because the Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted on Tuesday to incorporate the catch limits into the state's regulations.

