Virginia Beach Restaurant Week to kick off Jan. 31

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is nearly upon us and you know what that means: three-course dinners at affordable prices!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's that time of year again for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week -- a week stacked with amazing three-course dinner options and marked-down prices.

This event is in its 16th year and this year, it runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Restaurant patrons can choose their meals from a wide range of dine-in and takeout menus. Included on those menus are:

Two breakfast menus offered at $5 and $10

Two-course lunches at $10 and $15

Three-course dinners at $20, $25 and $35

New for 2021 : Takeout family meals priced at $25, $40 and $60

: Takeout family meals priced at $25, $40 and $60 New for 2021 : Signature cocktails for $5 for dine-in or to-go

: Signature cocktails for $5 for dine-in or to-go New for 2021: To-go wine by the bottle specials

Each restaurant is free to choose which menus they'll feature. To view participating restaurants, click here.