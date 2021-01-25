x
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week to kick off Jan. 31

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is nearly upon us and you know what that means: three-course dinners at affordable prices!
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's that time of year again for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week  -- a week stacked with amazing three-course dinner options and marked-down prices.

This event is in its 16th year and this year, it runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Restaurant patrons can choose their meals from a wide range of dine-in and takeout menus. Included on those menus are:

  • Two breakfast menus offered at $5 and $10
  • Two-course lunches at $10 and $15
  • Three-course dinners at $20, $25 and $35
  • New for 2021: Takeout family meals priced at $25, $40 and $60
  • New for 2021: Signature cocktails for $5 for dine-in or to-go
  • New for 2021: To-go wine by the bottle specials

Each restaurant is free to choose which menus they'll feature. To view participating restaurants, click here.

People can also buy gift certificates from restaurants to share with friends and family.

   

