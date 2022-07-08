How about them apples | Virginia Cider Trail launches, Hampton cidery participates

From now through June 25, 2023, you can sign up for the program and get a mobile-exclusive passport, which will guide you through 29 cideries across the state.

Did you know that Virginia has a thriving hard cider industry?

The American Cider Association wants you to take part in the rich cidery tradition that we have with their latest campaign, the digital Virginia Cider Trail.

Its goal is to help you explore the history of apples and the taste of cideries across the state, while also exploring new places.

“The new digital cider trail is a great opportunity for Virginians and visitors alike to experience all the wonderful cideries in the Commonwealth in an easy, mobile-friendly way,” Michelle McGrath, the executive director of the American Cider Association, said.

In our region, we have a participating business that can help you get an easy start on your quest: Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Hampton.

“Participants don’t even need to download an app. When they sign up for the cider trail, their pass can be saved to their phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access...those who opt in to participate in the trail have a whole year to explore all corners of this beautiful cider-rich state. We love the opportunity to get more people familiar with Virginia apples and the cider made from them – and why it’s so special.”

From now through June 25, 2023, you can sign up for the program and get a mobile-exclusive passport, which will guide you through 29 cideries across the commonwealth and will give you access to special deals and discounts.

With your passport, you'll be able to check in each time you cross one off your list. The first 100 people who check in to ten places will win an exclusive "Virginia is for Cider Lovers" medal.

As you travel and taste, you'll be entered to win other prizes and getaways.

Here's the complete list of places: