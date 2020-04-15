Here's how to make yourself the perfect cup of coffee to get you through this stay-at-home order.

The newest internet craze is easier than you think, and tastes better than you can imagine.

Thousands of videos and pictures have popped up all over social media of people trying the ‘whipped coffee’ trend and some -including Lizzo- hilariously failing.

Watch 3News' digital anchor Stephanie Haney walk you through the steps here, and read below for step-by-step instructions for how to do it yourself.

What you will need:

2 Tablespoons of Instant Coffee

2 Tablespoons of Sugar

2 Tablespoons hot water

1 Cup of Milk (any of your choosing)

1 Cup of Ice cubes

Step 1:

Add two tablespoons of instant coffee and two tablespoons of sugar to a medium sized mixing bowl and whisk together.

Step 2:

Boil or heat up 1 cup of water, and once warm, add into the sugar and coffee mixture.

Step 3:

Whisk the mixture together in the bowl for several minutes. The combination should become lighter and fluffier after 2-5 minutes. Once the mixture is a light to medium caramel color, it should be ready.

Step 4:

In a glass, add ice cubes and 1 cup of milk. Make sure to leave plenty of room for the whipped coffee

Step 5:

Carefully add the whipped coffee to the ice and milk; stir and enjoy.