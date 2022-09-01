Wawa offers free hot coffees for Virginia customers on Sept. 1

This offer is in honor of Wawa opening its 100th store across the Commonwealth.

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Especially those who are on the go.

Today only, September 1, the popular gas station chain Wawa is offering all customers in Virginia a free, any size hot coffee while supplies last.

This offer is in honor of Wawa opening its 100th store across the Commonwealth, according to a news release. The newest store is located in Fairfax.

“It gives us great pride to open our 100th store in Virginia and toast our customers for their years of support,” Adam Schall, Wawa's senior director of store operations, said. “We hope our customers enjoy celebrating this milestone, and we look forward to continued growth in the region.”