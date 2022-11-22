Wondering what you should do with those post-holiday cooking liquids? Here's a solution.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 17, 2022.
If you're planning on having a big Thanksgiving celebration, chances are you'll be cooking a turkey and lots of special sides. This means there will likely be lots of fats, oil, and cooking grease in your kitchen.
Did you know that there's a safe way to dispose of these liquids?
The City of Virginia Beach will have three drop-off sites at select Public Utilities pump stations the week after Thanksgiving.
You can take the liquids and dispose of them here, which is a better solution for your drains, the city's infrastructure and the environment.
From November 28 through December 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, head to the following locations:
- 1062 Ferry Plantation Road
- 3793 Lampl Ave.
- 1308 Park Center Drive
These drop-off sites are only for cooking liquids from residences. Motor oil and restaurant oils will not be accepted.
The Virginia Beach Resource Recovery Center, which is located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, is the year-round spot for safe liquid disposal. They're open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday's through Saturday's.