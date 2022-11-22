Wondering what you should do with those post-holiday cooking liquids? Here's a solution.

You can take the liquids and dispose of them at these locations, which is a better solution for your drains, the city's infrastructure and the environment.

If you're planning on having a big Thanksgiving celebration, chances are you'll be cooking a turkey and lots of special sides. This means there will likely be lots of fats, oil, and cooking grease in your kitchen.

Did you know that there's a safe way to dispose of these liquids?

The City of Virginia Beach will have three drop-off sites at select Public Utilities pump stations the week after Thanksgiving.

You can take the liquids and dispose of them here, which is a better solution for your drains, the city's infrastructure and the environment.

From November 28 through December 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, head to the following locations:

1062 Ferry Plantation Road

3793 Lampl Ave.

1308 Park Center Drive

These drop-off sites are only for cooking liquids from residences. Motor oil and restaurant oils will not be accepted.