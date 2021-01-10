Williamsburg brewery releases special edition beer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Virginia Beer Company describes its "Here for the Girls" brew as a pink-hued 5.2% alcohol-by-volume golden ale brewed with hibiscus flowers.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above aired on Oct. 1, 2021.

A Williamsburg brewery released a special edition beer Friday to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Virginia Beer Company describes its "Here for the Girls" brew as a pink-hued 5.2% alcohol-by-volume golden ale brewed with hibiscus flowers.

On its website, the brewery said the beer has a crisp, floral and sweet flavor profile.

The brewery said 20% of the gross sales, as well as taproom sales on release day, will go to Here for the Girls, a Williamsburg-based organization that works with women affected by breast cancer.