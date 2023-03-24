Williamsburg's Pierce’s Pitt ranked among best BBQ in 'Southern Living' magazine

The decades-old spot was regarded for its signature pulled pork, ribs, pulled chicken and brisket.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg staple made the list for Southern Living's best barbecue in the South.

The article, titled "The South's Best Barbecue Joint In Every State 2023," placed Pierce’s Pitt at #13 as the best barbecue in Virginia.

The decades-old spot was regarded for its signature pulled pork, ribs, pulled chicken and brisket.

"The splendid pork is generously dressed in Doc Pierce’s original sauce, a unique sweet and tangy blend of tomato and vinegar," the magazine wrote.

Sides, like the restaurant's crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies, gained recognition too.