The SNICKERS bar is in the Guinness World Records. Guinness' requirements for a chocolate nut bar to make it into the esteemed record book is it must be 80 percent chocolate and nuts and fit for human consumption. The minimum requirement for the Guinness World Records is 220 pounds. With the bar weighing in at 4,728 pounds, it's the biggest bar yet, proving everything is bigger in Texas!



The company created the giant candy bar for the Super Bowl. The SNICKERS will appear in the Super Bowl commercial on Feb. 2.