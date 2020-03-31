You can still buy seafood from Virginia watermen through coronavirus closures

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is encouraging people to buy local seafood to support Virginia's economy.

NORFOLK, Va. — Many restaurants transitioned to "takeout and delivery only" options to slow the spread of coronavirus, but the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says seafood is still on the menu.

Michael Wallace, a spokesman for the department, said all kinds of seafood is still being harvested daily in the commonwealth.

"Buying local is now more important than ever before, as it helps support Virginia’s economy and businesses," Wallace wrote.

Tuesday, Virginia Seafood released a list of commercial watermen by locality, complete with contact information for buying directly from the vendors.

With meat scarce in some grocery stores, Mike Hutt, the executive director of the Virginia Marine Products Board, said local seafood can satisfy a nutritional need.

"Seafood is an excellent source of protein, that is low in saturated fat and a good source of omega-3 fatty acids," Hutt wrote.