Former Navy SEAL turns woodworking hobby into a business

Former Navy SEAL Matt Shorrock loves that he was able to turn his woodworking hobby into a full business.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Matt Shorrock is a retired Navy SEAL and the owner of American Figure Milling in Virginia Beach. He opened shop early last year and business is growing at a steady pace.

Accumulating wood from the local community and accepting donations from lumber yards, Matt has turned his hobby into a business, one that he originally didn’t expect to get into.

Shorrock had to retire from the Navy because of a brain hemorrhage during a skydive and was forced to contemplate his next chapter in life. He had previously built bunk beds and drawers for his former Navy members and decided to pursue that hobby that was soon to become his passion.

He came back to Virginia Beach and wanted to give back to his community through his craft. Using his mill, he can turn fallen or torn trees into tables, cabinets, and shelves. He even takes requests.