'Rosie the Riveter' celebrates 100th birthday

As troops went off to fight in World War II, Gertrude "Trudy" McCord stayed behind and worked to assemble B-24 bomber planes.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg's own "Rosie the Riveter" celebrated her 100th birthday Friday with a parade of cars, cards and a big sign people sent her. 

As troops went off to fight in World War II, Gertrude "Trudy" McCord stayed behind and worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” in California. McCord assembled B-24 bomber planes in California.

“She says she’s going to die when she’s 100,” her daughter, Lorraine Dundon said to News 8 in 2019

“Then my daughters were like 'Well, we got to make this the best year of your life.'”

McCord celebrated her 100th birthday at Seminary Village in Galesburg.

