As troops went off to fight in World War II, Gertrude "Trudy" McCord stayed behind and worked to assemble B-24 bomber planes.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg's own "Rosie the Riveter" celebrated her 100th birthday Friday with a parade of cars, cards and a big sign people sent her.

“She says she’s going to die when she’s 100,” her daughter, Lorraine Dundon said to News 8 in 2019.

“Then my daughters were like 'Well, we got to make this the best year of your life.'”