Gas prices are up; the extreme heat could be why.

Gas prices are up in Hampton Roads. It’s happening all across the country, and experts say record heat could be part of the problem.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you’re hitting the road, you’ve probably noticed, it’s costing you more to fill up your pump.

Jules Marino of Norfolk noticed as he was pumping gas. "Yeah - we are on our way to the beach right now," he said. "I’m probably not going to fill up all the way.”

According to AAA, Monday’s national average for gas is $3.77. In Hampton Roads, it’s $3.63 - almost 20 cents more than last week.

And driving around, our crew spotted some spots listed even higher.

Another driver - Rick Alexander of Norfolk - told us: “I’m trying not to hit the gas so much.”

We talked to Alexander at a gas station in Norfolk. For him, ‘gassing up’ now demands a strategy. “My wife gets on me for trying to keep my tank filled all the time, and it’s a lot of money. So right now I’m just doing half a tank,” he told us.

High summer heat could be a factor in these high summer prices.

Experts say sweltering heat is forcing refineries in Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee to scale back production. That messes with supply at a time when oil prices are the highest they’ve been in months.