Ghent Farmers Market brings fresh produce to Norfolk neighborhood for another season

It's held every first and third Friday of the month until September from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. outside Blair Middle School.

NORFOLK, Va. — Cloudy skies couldn't keep folks away from the Ghent Farmers Market Friday evening. It showcases fresh produce from farmers and items from artists.

It's a great opportunity to shop local.

Organizers tell us the event started during the pandemic.

"During COVID we started this," Lori Golding Zontini, Executive Director of the Ghent Farmers Market told us. "Where farmers prepared for the season, we had to prepare for COVID and how we were gonna feed our community. So we roped this who thing off, and here we are, three years later."