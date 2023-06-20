'Ghent Pride' celebrates the local LGBTQ+ community in Norfolk with music, food and more

It's just one of many events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community that have taken place throughout Hampton Roads during Pride Month.

NORFOLK, Va. — We're more than halfway through June, which is Pride Month - a time for members of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate.

On Tuesday night, Ghent Pride was held in Norfolk, and we dropped by to talk to revelers to find out what this month means to them.

The evening was filled with music, entertainment, beer, wine, signature cocktails, and tasty food from restaurants in the area. There were also "love locks" to purchase, a silent art auction, and more.

Ghent Pride is an inclusive community event presented by the Ghent Business Association. They tell us that it benefits many local non-profits including PFLAG, The LGBT Life Center, Hampton Roads Pride, and more.

