Girl Scouts launch 'at home' virtual program to earn badges

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted social distancing, but that's not stopping Hampton Roads Girl Scouts from meeting weekly and giving back to the community.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When you think about the "Girl Scouts," two things come to mind: togetherness and community.

However, with the recent pandemic, the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast have had to come up with other ways to earn badges and meet up with one another without actually meeting up.

"We're actually meeting online through Zoom meetings. They are setting them up every week or every other week to work on these badges from home, virtually and it's something that they would usually be doing in person, but now they are just doing it over video chat," Public Relations Manager for Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast Shanise Harris explained. "Helping each other along the way and following along with the program. It also helps them with accountability to continue scouting even during this time."

When it comes to earning their badges, there are several types the Girl Scouts can earn virtually.

"A lot of our girls are in the STEM program, so they've been earning engineering badges along with earning coding and programming badges. These are all activities that can be easily done on the computer where you don't have to leave your home," Harris said.

Like the rest of the world, Girl Scout cookie season had to adapt to a new normal due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which means news ways of giving back and interacting with the community.

"We acted quickly and moved digital with our cookie sales and began our Cookie Care campaign where people can order cookies for donations to local front line workers right from their couch and it comes from our council," Harris said.

As of now, Girl Scout cookie meetings in our area will continue to be held on Zoom until the stay-at-home order in the state of Virginia is lifted and if you're interested in ordering or donating cookies, click here.