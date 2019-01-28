NORFOLK, Va. — 800,000 government employees head back to work this week after Congress just passed a three-week spending bill.

Federal employees like Kelly Wilken, from the Coast Guard, are excited to go back to work again.

"Yes, back tomorrow, we just found out today. We're ready to go back, being on time will be no problem, an I'll be back at 6:30,” said Wilken. But with the excitement comes stress for federal employees, that the government will shut down once more.

"It sounds like a temporary fix, and their thought is in three weeks we're going to be furloughed again,” said Wilken. And Wilken says the concept of another government shutdown happening again, may make people not want to apply for such jobs anymore.

"I think some people who were thinking about joining the federal government might decide that this is not something they want to do. Because no fault on their own, they could be put in a situation like this, I think some people could be thinking- I don't want to work for the federal government,” said Wilken.

The temporary funding measure means the government only truly be open until February 15th. Under the short-term deal, there is no money for a wall. But the president agreed to a bipartisan congressional conference, which will try to make a deal for border security.