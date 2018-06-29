HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Acts Movement is hosting its third statewide baby shower next month.

The non-profit will hold the event Saturday, July 7 at Dominion Ministries, located at 925 Old Buckroe Road in Hampton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The baby shower is for single new moms and single expectant moms. There will be a light breakfast and lunch, baby shower games, big-ticket giveaways, workshops, and a Q&A with pediatrician Dr. Ernette Benson-Foulk from CHKD.

The event is free, but you must first call Lorraine Sellars at 757-403-4779 to register.

