Growing closer through social distance

The residents at Bickford of Virginia Beach find new ways to stay connected.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six feet of social distance is nothing if you ask the right questions.

Bickford of Virginia Beach is giving its seniors community that chance. Family, friends, and employees (or as they'll tell you, "also family") can submit videos asking questions about residents.

"What was your nickname?"

"What was your first date?"

"What was your first car?"

The memories bring as much joy to the residents as the new information does to family and friends, and everybody feels connected.

The idea came -- as so many have over the last few weeks -- through the sheer need for creativity. Beth Wychor, the life enrichment coordinator at Bickford, searched for ways to keep spirits up, and outside parties connected.

Initially filming a video asking residents nicknames to try something new, it became such a success that she opened up the questions to friends and family, and the requests came piling in.