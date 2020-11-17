Gyms adjust, but remain open, during enhanced restrictions

Governor Ralph Northam's new guidelines set new occupancy limits, but little else for fitness centers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "We haven't had to change anything based on the new guidelines," said Anthony Taylor of the Kempsville Rec Center

Taylor said they've been maintaining below maximum occupancy, and keeping fitness classes at 22 participants since re-opening months ago.

Now other gyms will follow suit.

Governor Ralph Northam's new coronavirus guidelines allow for gyms to remain open, but with new restrictions. Capacity is now limited to 75% occupancy, and fitness classes must be 25 participants or less.

Rec centers like Kempsville have further precautions of their own. Gym-goers must register online for hour blocks in the various facilities. This includes the pool area, which follows the same precautions.

"We're obviously here to serve the public, make sure our doors stay open... it's good that we're still able to offer these opportunities," said Taylor as his staff wiped down equipment behind him.