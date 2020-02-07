Hampton Coliseum hosting drive-in movie events in July

On July 17 and July 18, you can catch Sonic the Hedgehog, Men in Black, The Addams Family and Fast and Furious 5 at the Hampton Coliseum!

HAMPTON, Va. — If you're missing trips to the movies during the pandemic, do we have the event for you!

The Hampton Coliseum will be hosting pop-up, drive-in movies on July 17 and July 18.

Two movies will be shown each night at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. On July 17, you can catch Sonic the Hedgehog at 7 p.m. and Men in Black at 10 p.m.

The Addams Family will be playing at 7 p.m. on July 18 right before Fast and Furious 5 at 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 per vehicle as well as a $6 fee. They must be purchased in advance of the events.

Eager moviegoers can buy tickets until 3 p.m. on the day of the show.

Additionally, people can pay another $20 for movie snack-packs, which include four popcorns, four candies and four drinks.