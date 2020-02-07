Hampton Coliseum hosting drive-in movie events in July

HAMPTON, Va. — If you're missing trips to the movies during the pandemic, do we have the event for you!
The Hampton Coliseum will be hosting pop-up, drive-in movies on July 17 and July 18.
Two movies will be shown each night at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. On July 17, you can catch Sonic the Hedgehog at 7 p.m. and Men in Black at 10 p.m.
The Addams Family will be playing at 7 p.m. on July 18 right before Fast and Furious 5 at 10 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now for $30 per vehicle as well as a $6 fee. They must be purchased in advance of the events.
Eager moviegoers can buy tickets until 3 p.m. on the day of the show.
Additionally, people can pay another $20 for movie snack-packs, which include four popcorns, four candies and four drinks.
Health and safety guidelines will be implemented that visitors must adhere to. People can learn more about those guidelines and how to purchase tickets here.