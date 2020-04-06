Hampton Roads black-owned restaurants see boost in sales on 'Blackout Tuesday'

“Our sales were up 30 percent and it was like a Friday night for us."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the nation demands for justice in the death of George Floyd, people are looking for ways to show black men and women their support.

The hashtag "Blackout Tuesday" took off on social media this week raising awareness about systemic racism. But many also put actions behind their words and boosted sales at black-owned restaurants.

Shavonne Alexander named Desmond’s Island Soul Grill in Virginia Beach after her late father.

“He could cook, but it was my mom’s kitchen,” Alexander joked.

Alexander said she smiled as new faces came by to eat, during Blackout Tuesday.

“Of course, my regulars came out,” Alexander said. “But we saw an influx of new customers, some that aren’t even vegan.”

She serves vegan fare, with Guyanese flair. Alexander said the support is a step in the right direction.

“It’s not just to come out and eat the food,” Alexander said. “It’s also to understand why Blackout Tuesday happened.”

Hampton Roads Facebook users are posting lists of black-owned businesses, hoping the community will show their love and support. It helped boost Tuesday sales for Cutlass Grille in Chesapeake.

“Our sales were up 30 percent and it was like a Friday night for us,” said owner Shawn Dawkins. “We ran out of things we traditionally don’t run out of on a Tuesday night.”

Dawkins puts his heart into his Jamaican food.

“I cook like I’m cooking for family,” Dawkins said.

He said the outpouring of support is uplifting.

“The motto for Jamaica is ‘Out of many, one people,’” Dawkins said. “So, you know, even though we are all different, at the end of the day we are all the same.”

Alexander said the conversation on racism in America is long overdue.

“Whether it be over a plate of jerk mushrooms or whatever, it’s happening,” Alexander said.

She hopes people will show black business owners in all industries some love and ask the tough questions.